Debate: Gianluigi Buffon is the greatest goalkeeper of all time

After all the rumours, Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed his retirement. Has there ever been a better goalkeeper in football history?

When Gianluigi Buffon made his professional debut for Parma in October 1995, Bill Clinton was U.S. president, Google hadn't been founded and Anthony Martial wasn't even born. Just under 28 years later, the legendary Italian goalkeeper has called time on his playing career.

What a ride he enjoyed along the way. A World Cup winner in 2006, he also enjoyed plentiful success at club level - securing 10 Serie A titles and a host of other honours at Juventus. Perhaps the only disappointment of his career was his failure to get over the line in three separate Champions League finals.

But this should not detract from his unmatched contribution to the game. His is a legacy no one will be bettering for a long, long time. In short, Buffon is the undisputed greatest goalkeeper of all time.

Or perhaps you disagree? We're sure the likes of Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer might have something to say about Buffon's GOAT status, for example. And further back, the likes of Lev Yashin and Dino Zoff were pioneers in turning the goalkeeping position into what it is today.

So, which side of the debate do you fall on? Is Buffon truly the greatest shot-stopper in football history? Or, should that crown be reserved for someone else? Have your say in the comment section below 👇