The Debate Club: Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Manchester United - Masterclass or Mistake?

Are United justified in bringing back the legendary Portuguese to Old Trafford?

Manchester United sent their fans into a frenzy on Friday night when they confirmed the deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club for a second stint.

United's rivals Manchester City had looked the favourites to sign Ronaldo but the 36-year-old ultimately decided to return to his former stomping ground. It is understood the deal which has been agreed with Juventus is for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).

While Ronaldo's return has boosted the team's attack, with fans reliving his initial stint from 2003 to 2009 where he helped the club win a host of trophies including the Champions League in 2008, there are still concerns over the club's lack of options in defensive midfield.

There have been calls from various quarters for United to sign a defensive midfielder but it looks unlikely that the club will sign one. So, will Cristiano Ronaldo be able to mask those issues in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad?

We put this question to a couple of football fans and try to make sense of the transfer that has stirred the footballing world.

