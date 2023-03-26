DEBATE: Arsenal dodged a bullet by losing Mykhailo Mudryk transfer battle with Chelsea

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk produced another tepid performance against England as Ukraine lost at Wembley - were the Gunners lucky to avoid him?

Ukraine went down with a whimper in their 2-0 European Championship qualifying loss to England at Wembley, and Mudryk was arguably their worst performer before he was subbed off in the 61st minute.

Chelsea's £89 million signing hasn't scored a single competitive goal since opting to head for Stamford Bridge over Emirates Stadium in January, and Arsenal may now be sighing with relief over their failure to bring him on board for the same mega outlay.

