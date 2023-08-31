Dean Henderson swaps Man Utd for Crystal Palace in £20m deal as goalkeeper targets first-team football

Crystal Palace announced the signing of goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on Thursday.

Henderson leaves Man Utd

Joins Crystal Palace

Fee reported to be £20 million

WHAT HAPPENED? The Eagles signed the England international to a five-year contract. Although the transfer fee has not been announced, reports have indicated that Palace will pay United £20 million ($25 million) in addition to add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After six loan moves in the previous eight seasons, the 26-year-old England international will finally find a home at Selhurst Park in London under experienced boss Roy Hodgson. Henderson ends a 12-year affiliation with Manchester United and begins a new chapter in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Henderson said: “I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started. This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed. There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it."

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? Henderson could be in line for his Palace debut in their home clash with Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.