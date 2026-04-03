De Telegraaf: 'Cruijff is set to ask Pep Guardiola to become Ajax manager'

Mike Verweij expects Jordi Cruijff to approach Pep Guardiola about the head coach role at Ajax, the Ajax correspondent for De Telegraaf said on the football podcast Kick-off.

The podcast first discusses Girona manager Michel, who, according to Verweij, is indeed well-regarded by Cruijff, although no talks have yet taken place with the Spaniard.





Cruijff is therefore impressed by Michel, but sees another Spanish manager as Ajax’s absolute dream candidate: Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City manager is under contract in England until mid-2027.

“It would be a dream come true for Ajax fans. In Cruijff’s documentary, Guardiola says he owes everything to Cruijff. Perhaps this is a lovely way to repay the Cruijff family.”

“Guardiola will simply have his pick of clubs, including those offering him twenty million euros a year. They don’t have that sort of salary available in Amsterdam,” Verweij continues.

“Jordi will undoubtedly make an attempt to approach Guardiola. The chances of that succeeding… It’s not likely to happen, but Cruijff is certainly going all out,” concludes the Ajax observer.