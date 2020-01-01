De Rossi: I want to coach Roma, even if it takes me 20 years to get the job

Daniele De Rossi has revealed his ambition to become coach of Roma - even if it takes him 20 years to land the job.

The former Giallorossi captain made 616 playing appearances for the club before enjoying a short spell at Boca Juniors at the end of his career.

Now 36, and having retired as a player, De Rossi is not ready to leave football behind and believes he can carry his on-pitch leadership qualities into the coaching game.

But De Rossi stressed he would have to prove he has the attributes of a leading boss before taking on a challenge at the top level.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia , the former Italy international said he hoped to visit coaches such as Manchester City's Pep Guardiola to learn from their expertise.

"I followed a path that is not unique but is rare. Playing 20 years for one team doesn't happen every day. That can't happen if I become a coach, especially at Roma," De Rossi said.

"One day I would like to coach Roma, but first I have to become a coach.

"As well as the courses, there is a development path that all young coaches need. In a few days I went from being an old footballer to a young coach, so I start by seeing things with tranquillity and calm.

"I am not in a hurry to make it happen tomorrow: it could happen in five, 10 or 20 years.

"But it will happen only because I will have become good, not because I was an important player for this team. I have always been recognised as a leader, so maybe I will take advantage of this, but the coach is much more than this."

De Rossi, a 2006 World Cup winner with Italy, is aware he must accrue expertise that will only come through discussions with, and observation of, elite coaches.

"I will go to see a thousand coaches, because I need it," he said.

"A child on his feet cannot see how an elderly man is sitting. I am a child right now. They will be professional trips but also fun because I really like this world."