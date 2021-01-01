De Ligt reacts to Barcelona transfer rumours by stating full commitment to Juventus

The Dutch defender has seen talk of interest from Camp Nou resurface, but he is paying little attention to the speculation

Matthijs de Ligt has rubbished talk of him leaving Juventus for Barcelona, with the Dutch defender claiming renewed transfer speculation makes "no sense".

The Netherlands international defender saw a switch to Camp Nou mooted after bursting onto the scene at Ajax, but interest from Spain was snubbed when he opted to move to the Italian giants.

De Ligt has faced plenty of challenges in Turin, but he remains tied to a contract through to 2024 and has no intention of breaking that agreement.

What has been said?

Quizzed by ESPN on the Barca rumours, De Ligt said: "I am very happy at Juve. I feel like a fish in water.

"I feel good on the pitch and appreciated. Would they let me go? There are plenty of clubs that have money problems, but you should ask the club.

"I don’t know. These [Barcelona rumours] make no sense now. That is not important to me and nobody has informed me about it."

How has De Ligt fared at Juve?

A testing debut campaign in 2019-20 saw De Ligt have to prove himself all over again after leaving the comforting surrounds of his homeland.

He has taken in another 36 appearances across all competitions this season, despite regular disruptions, helping the Bianconeri to Coppa Italia glory and Champions League glory.

Sights were set higher than that before a ball was kicked, leading to Andrea Pirlo being replaced by the returning Massimiliano Allegri, but De Ligt sees cause for optimism.

He added on Juve's efforts: "It was a tough season physically and mentally. A season with ups and downs.

"I was out for three months, and then come back and you get corona.

"If you had said three weeks ago that we win the cup and we make it to Champions League football, then that would have been good."

