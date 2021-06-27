De Ligt creates unwanted Euros history as Netherlands crash out to Czechs

The Juventus defender was sent off early in the second half, sparking a collapse from his side

Matthijs de Ligt made unwanted European Championship history during the Netherlands’ last-16 tie against the Czech Republic.

Dismissed for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity with 55 minutes on the clock, De Ligt became the youngest player to be sent off during the competition’s knockout stages.

At 21 years and 319 days, the Juventus defender took over the mantle from Italy’s Gianluca Zambrotta, who was sent off as a 23-year-old during a Euro 2000 semi-final against the Dutch. It proved a heavy blow for the Dutch side, who would go on to lose the tie 2-0, having been heavy favourites going into the game.

What was the reaction?

De Ligt had been praised prior to his dismissal for the excellent match he was playing.

De Ligt having a monster game so far and he’ll have to given his two defensive partners and his goalie and his coach. he and Frenkie holding the Czechs at bay. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) June 27, 2021

His red card, however, saw the Juventus man’s reputation take a battering.

Others, meanwhile, pointed to the opportunity that Donyell Malen missed moments earlier as being vital.

Yeah, De Ligt got sent off but just kick it in the goal pal pic.twitter.com/drkhbBmwOo — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 27, 2021 Oh my goodness. From that Malen chance to a De Ligt red card. It's all going wrong for those orange boys. — Zito (@_Zeets) June 27, 2021

