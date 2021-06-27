De Ligt creates unwanted Euros history as Netherlands crash out to Czechs
Matthijs de Ligt made unwanted European Championship history during the Netherlands’ last-16 tie against the Czech Republic.
Dismissed for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity with 55 minutes on the clock, De Ligt became the youngest player to be sent off during the competition’s knockout stages.
At 21 years and 319 days, the Juventus defender took over the mantle from Italy’s Gianluca Zambrotta, who was sent off as a 23-year-old during a Euro 2000 semi-final against the Dutch. It proved a heavy blow for the Dutch side, who would go on to lose the tie 2-0, having been heavy favourites going into the game.
What was the reaction?
De Ligt had been praised prior to his dismissal for the excellent match he was playing.
His red card, however, saw the Juventus man’s reputation take a battering.
Others, meanwhile, pointed to the opportunity that Donyell Malen missed moments earlier as being vital.