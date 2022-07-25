De Laurentiis: Why Napoli sold Koulibaly to Chelsea and not Barcelona

The Partenopei President reveals why the Lion of Teranga did not sign for the Catalans despite their interest

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has explained why defender Kalidou Koulibaly was sold to Chelsea after Barcelona was linked to him.

The 33-year-old Senegal international ended his stay with the Serie A giants by signing a four-year contract with Premier League outfit Chelsea in a deal worth €40 million.

Article continues below

However, according to De Laurentiis the Blaugrana were among the teams interested to sign the player.

“Koulibaly wanted to leave, I told him: 'I can’t sell you to Barcelona as they had no money,'" De Laurentiis said in a talk show with Radio Kiss Kiss as quoted by Barcauniversal.

He continued: "Then we received a proposal from Chelsea, it was impossible to say 'no.'”

After missing Chelsea's defeat to Charlotte FC in their USA tour, Koulibaly finally made his debut for the Blues in a 4-0 thrashing against Arsenal at Camping World Stadium on Saturday.

Koulibaly was introduced with only 20 minutes left to the final whistle but the Blues suffered defeat after goals from Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Despite the defeat, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel picked out Koulibaly's debut as a positive factor.

"He was the best player. He was incredibly good I have to say," Tuchel responded when asked about Koulibaly's cameo display, adding: "On an evening where nothing felt good, this felt very good."

Chelsea will next face Udinese in their final pre-season fixture at Dacia Arena on Friday before they kick off their Premier League campaign with an away fixture against Everton at Goodison Park on August 6.