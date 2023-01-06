WATCH: What was that De Gea?! 'Keeper makes bizarre mistake as Man Utd surrender early FA Cup lead against Everton

David De Gea's blunder helped draw Everton level in their FA Cup third round tie on Friday, after Antony had scored Manchester United's opener.

Antony opened the scoring after four minutes

De Gea blunder gifted Coady equaliser

A lot at stake for both managers

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian took just four minutes to open the scoring, stretching to get on the end of a Marcus Rashford cross from the left-hand side. Everton equalised just ten minutes later, though, after De Gea unceremoniously allowed Neal Maupay's tame cross from the byline to bobble between his legs, with Conor Coady on hand to tap in from close range and silence the home crowd.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton were gifted an equaliser after the worst possible start at Old Trafford which continued their dire form of late, with Frank Lampard's side without a win since mid-October. United, meanwhile, have been flying high under Erik ten Hag with six straight wins across all competitions, and the Dutchman will be looking to the FA Cup as his first opportunity to win silverware since moving to England.

WHAT NEXT? With two Premier League teams meeting at such an early stage of the tournament, the FA Cup will be without one established side for the round of 16, the draw for which takes place on Sunday evening.