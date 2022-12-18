De Gea sends message to Ander Herrera after midfielder gets emotional recalling painful Man Utd exit

David de Gea extended support towards former teammate Ander Herrera after the latter got emotional when recalling his exit from Manchester United.

De Gea extends support to Herrera

'Once a Red, always a Red'

Herrera left United in 2019

WHAT HAPPENED? In a recent podcast with United's in-house media, an emotional Herrera broke down while recalling his painful exit from the club in 2019. The midfielder claimed that he was left disappointed after finding out that the club did not offer him a new deal while other players signed new contracts.

De Gea took to Twitter to show his support for Herrera and wrote, "Once a Red, always a Red."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After spending five years at Old Trafford, the Spaniard left the club for Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. He is currently playing for Athletic Club on loan from the Ligue 1 side.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side next face Burnley in a Carabao Cup last-16 tie on December 21.