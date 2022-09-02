'Keep watching me flying' - De Gea dedicates incredible one-handed save from Maddison free-kick to late grandmother in emotional Tweet

David de Gea says his incredible save to keep out a James Maddison free-kick against Leicester on Thursday was dedicated to his late grandmother.

Super save kept Maddison's effort out

United went on to win 1-0

De Gea now has club record in clean sheets

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United goalkeeper jumped high to slap away the Leicester star's attempt from a set-piece early in the second half of his side's 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Gea took to Twitter after the game to pay tribute to his late grandmother, writing: "This save and the victory is for you grandma. Keep watching me flying wherever you are."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea was a key figure as United collected three points in the East Midlands and are now on a three-game winning streak in the Premier League, having recovered from two embarrassing defeats in their first two matches.

DID YOU KNOW? De Gea now has 133 clean sheets in the Premier League, which is more than any previous United goalkeeper has ever kept.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils will be hoping De Gea can keep a third straight clean sheet this weekend as they host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.