De Bruyne rates 'crazy' Sancho as he recalls training at Man City with the Man Utd target

The Belgian international reminisced about training with the England prodigy before his meteoric rise in Germany

Kevin De Bruyne has described Jadon Sancho's rise as 'crazy', while remembering his time while the talented English attacker was developing at the Etihad Stadium.

The 20-year-old joined City's academy from Watford but failed to make his debut for the Manchester club before deciding to move to Dortmund in 2017.

Sancho has since become of the hottest properties in world football with Goal recently revealing Manchester United were leading Chelsea in the race for his signature

Recalling his experience training with Sancho, De Bruyne praised his journey to stardom and joked about the £100 million-plus fee it's likely going to take to sign the attacker.

"[Sancho] is crazy," De Bruyne said in a Instagram live session with Belgium team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Axel Witsel.

"It’s weird, I trained a few times with him and he was gone - unbelievable.

"Sometimes it goes like this but it is good for him.

"Now if you want him you have to pay… I don’t want to know!"

Sancho made his debut for Dortmund in 2017 but exploded into the spotlight the following season, scoring 12 goals and getting 17 assists in 34 Bundesliga matches.

The England star continued his form during the current campaign, recording an impressive 17 goals and 19 assists across all competitions.

Sancho's international team-mate Marcus Rashford hopes the flying winger will join him at Manchester United when the transfer window opens.

"It would be good [if Sancho joined]," Rashford said. "Sancho's a great player and he’s like a new generation player.

"It's definitely exciting to watch him become the player he’s becoming. Hopefully we can all play together, that would be good.

"He plays off the cuff, he’s creative and imaginative - these are the things you need to be world class."

Dormund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has said that even if Sancho wants to move on, the coronavirus crisis will not result in the Bundesliga side dropping their asking price for their star asset.

“I can clearly say that despite the existential crisis [for football] even the richest clubs don't have to believe they can go bargain hunting at Dortmund,” Watzke told Bild.

“We must not sell anyone below value. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, we said that we prefer that Jadon stays with us. At the end of the day, however, you always have to respect what the player wants.”