De Bruyne facing up to six weeks out at Man City with muscle problem

The Belgium international midfielder picked up an untimely knock during a meeting with Aston Villa and is now stuck on the sidelines

Manchester City have been rocked by the news that Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss up to six weeks of action due to a muscle injury.

De Bruyne pulled up sharply in the 2-0 victory over Aston Villa and was substituted just before the hour mark, sparking fears that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

And Pep Guardiola has now confirmed that his star man is set to miss at least a month of action, telling reporters: "Kevin, like the doctor said today after reviewing the scan, will be four to six weeks out.

"It's a big blow, isn't it? It is, but we have to move forward.

"I'm not saying anything that anyone doesn't know, it is unfortunate for him and for us and we have to find a solution because everyone in their own life is struggling in the situation we are living and we have to adapt."

Starting with Saturday's FA Cup clash against League Two Cheltenham Town, De Bruyne could miss as many nine games, including the trip to Liverpool and Champions League first leg against Borussia Monchengladbach.

He would also be in a race to be fit for the potential pivotal game against title rivals Manchester United on March 6.

Kyle Walker was also taken off in the win over Villa tut the England defender had a better diagnosis.

"Kyle had a big impact kick in his hips but it is just a kick so he is not available for tomorrow but we wish for the next game," Guardiola said.

Striker Sergio Aguero is also set for more time out after testing positive for Covid-19 while defenders Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are still not fit.

The Argentine had already been self-isolating but has now contracted the illness.

"What we wish right now with Sergio is that he feels better," Guardiola added. "He felt uncomfortable for the first two or three days - so tired like all the symptoms you get.

"So hopefully he can recover well and step-by-step return to the training sessions.

"We have missed our best striker for a long time but we have lived without him and we need to wait for them to come back as soon as possible but move forward without them."

Despite having a stretched squad, Guardiola says he will not prioritise any competition and would not confirm if any academy players will start against Cheltenham.

"This is not going to happen with me," he said about prioritising.

"We know the Premier League is the most important and then the Champions League but four Carabao Cup finals in a row is because every game is important.

"If we arrive without players we play with the second team. We don't drop any game."​