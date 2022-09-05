De Boer: Bassey’s critics thought he was 'a big lump', Nigeria star ‘undroppable’ ahead of Champions League reunion with Rangers

The Ajax Amsterdam legend has given the seal of approval to the Nigeria defender for proving his doubters wrong in the Eredivisie

Ajax Amsterdam legend Ronald de Boer believes Rangers will not want to face Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey who he terms ‘undroppable’ due to the quality he has shown for the Eredivisie champions so far.

Bassey, who swapped Glasgow for Amsterdam for a record £20 million fee this summer, is set for a reunion with his old club as Ajax face Rangers in their Champions League group opener at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

After a nightmare debut when he was shown a straight red card in the Dutch Super Cup against rivals PSV Eindhoven, Bassey has returned from suspension to play three straight league games for Ajax, who have kept clean sheets in all of them, and De Boer feels the Nigerian is now showing why Ajax spent big on him.

“I’ve been really impressed by Bassey,” De Boer told Record Sport. He added: “He was unlucky to be sent off in the Super Cup. He started the game well and we have already had the people who thought he was just a big lump, charging around kicking people, changing their opinions.”

“He gives Ajax strength and speed and on the ball he’s alright. Of course, he can still improve on that part of his game but I think he showed in the last few games that he’s undroppable. Together with Jurrien Timber, they make a great couple in defence.”

“Rangers won’t be looking forward to meeting him again. I thought he was one of the best players in the Europa League final, he was unbelievable.”

“He’s still very young so it’s a great signing for Ajax. He has some rough edges but Ajax is the perfect place to polish those up. He’ll come under the wing of Daley Blind and be taught the Ajax philosophy, which is to play the ball along the ground and make combinations.”

“I’ve seen a lot of defenders come to this club with what we call hard feet. But by the time they leave they have soft feet. Calvin is still young and he’s capable of learning that.”

Bassey had played all 90 minutes of Ajax’s 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam, the 2-0 defeat of FC Utrecht and Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of Cambuur as Alfred Schreuder’s men have maintained a perfect start to the season to stay top of the table with maximum points.

The 22-year-old, who joined Rangers from Leicester City’s U21 team two years ago, made 65 appearances for the Gers, including 50 last season, while scoring one goal.