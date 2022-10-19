WATCH: Nunez bags first Anfield goal as Liverpool snatch lead against West Ham

Darwin Nunez has scored his first goal at Anfield as he gave Liverpool the lead against West Ham in the Premier League.

Joined Reds this summer for club-record £85m

Struggled early on in England

Got sent off on home debut

WHAT HAPPENED?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Benfica man had yet to score in his first five competitive appearances in front of his own fans at Anfield, but broke his duck with a fine header against the Hammers. This is his second Premier League goal after six outings.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ? The 23-year-old will hope to help his team win back-to-back games in the league after beating Man City last weekend.