Davies the new Robertson? Klopp says Liverpool new-boy needs time to adapt at Anfield

The 25-year-old is yet to play a single minute for the Reds since joining from Preston in a £500,000 deal last month

Jurgen Klopp believes Ben Davies can follow the example shown by Andy Robertson as he settles into life at Liverpool.

The 25-year-old has not played a single minute since joining the Reds from Preston on the final day of the winter transfer window, with Klopp insisting that the centre-back must adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Davies has been on the bench four times so far, including for Wednesday’s Champions League win over RB Leipzig, in which Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips starred at the heart of the Reds’ defence. He is likely to feature in the squad again when Liverpool visit Wolves in the league on Monday night.

What's been said?

Speaking at a press conference to preview that trip to Molineux, Klopp told reporters: “Ben Davies had to adapt, that was always clear.

“A lot of players came here to Liverpool and maybe the most famous example is Andy Robertson, who took half a year to settle in in a normal season, where pretty much everything else was kind of settled.

“He’s a really good player but he has to get used to all the stuff here. That’s how it is. We have options, and hopefully it will stay like this.”

How have Liverpool looked at centre-back?

Klopp has revealed he has been impressed by the form of Kabak and Phillips, who are almost certain to continue against Wolves.

He added on the duo: “There is no test now, or whatever. It’s not a testing period about a long-term future or whatever. We will see. I hope they will stay fit, but I cannot sit here and give guarantees for these kind of things. I heard nothing different, so I think they will still be available [for the Wolves game].

“It looked good, and if they are physically ready to go again, which I hope, then why should I change it? We want to have consistency, and we never had that. Hopefully they can play a lot of games, if not all of them.”



He was asked if Davies, who cost an initial £500,000 when joining at the start of February, may need to wait until next season before his chance arrives.

Klopp replied: “I don’t make these kind of judgements. I don’t tell Ben now he just has to train until the middle of May and then we will take it further. It will take as long as it takes.

“It was clear we would not start with two new centre-halves if we don’t have to, because of the situation. The position, it’s really important that the boys in the last line are used to each other, and the more games they can play together the better. That’s why we have figured a bit here and there and tried to make it as consistent as possible – but a lot of things disturbed that process!

“Ben will play when he plays. That’s how it is.”

Anything else of note from the press conference?

Klopp hinted that Roberto Firmino could return to the squad after missing the last two games with a knee issue.

“We have the medical meeting actually after the press conference – sorry! – so they will give me more information about that,” he said. “We will see, two more days, hopefully.

“[It] looks like in the moment [everybody else is fit].”

