ISL: David Villa joins Odisha FC as head of Global Football Operations

The Spanish legend will be a part of Odisha's Football Committee along with former coach Josep Gombau and Victor Onate...

Spanish football legend David Villa has joined Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC's Football Committee and will also head the club's Global Football Operations.

He is joined by former Odisha FC manager Josep Gombau and Victor Onate in the Football Committee of the club. Gombau and Onate's roles include advising the coaching staff, improving the Indian and youth players of the club and providing general support to the on field activities among others.

What did David Villa say?

"I will try to bring my experience. Obviously, I didn't play in India but I played soccer for 20 years as a professional and before that in the academy. And in all of the projects that we [my team] are involved in, I try to give all of my experience that I have in soccer."

What did Odisha FC officials say?

"It's an absolute pleasure to welcome David Villa and the DV7 group to the Odisha FC family! It's crazy to think that when I started watching football I used to see David, on my TV. Now together we are trying to help grow football in Odisha.

"It's also a pleasure to work with Victor Oñate who has years of football business experience in Spain and of course Coach Gombau who is not only a fan favorite but family to us. Together we are going to make sure Odisha FC matches our lofty expectations by finding the best players, coaches, and staff for the club," said club owner Rohan Sharma

"David's arrival is a statement of intent for Odisha Football Club, the region, the supporters and, of course, the Indian Super League in general," said Raj Athwal.