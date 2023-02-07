David Silva resists huge offer to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia

Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva is reportedly unmoved by a massive offer to bring him to the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr

Saudi Pro League wants more stars

David Silva happy to stay in Spain

WHAT HAPPENED? Silva is being pushed by an influential Saudi Pro League power broker to transfer to the Middle East, according to Relevo, in what would be another key addition of an international star to the division after Ronaldo's arrival. But the former Manchester City man is said to be uninterested in what has been called a "dizzying" financial package, as he's keen to keep his family settled in Spain while continuing at Real Sociedad.

Silva is being recruited by Gary Cook, who helped bring him to the Etihad Stadium early in his career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia brought immediate global attention to a league that is desperate for relevance, but the country feels there is a need to gain big names beyond the recent Al-Nassr signing. Silva is not only incredibly accomplished, but also widely respected.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Silva's resistance underlines a potential problem for the Saudi Pro League: some players will not be swayed to uproot their lives for a switch to an unfamiliar nation without a major footprint in world football, no matter how much money they are offered.

IN A PHOTO:

This matchup was way more appealing in 2012...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? The 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but he hopes to re-sign with Real Sociedad if they are willing to keep him.