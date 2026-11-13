David Raya reveals all about his goalkeeping GOATs - from Manuel Neuer's revolutionary sweeper style to Thibaut Courtois & more

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Arsenal's star shot-stopper David Raya didn't hesitate when put on the hot seat—rattling off a stunning, rapid-fire list of the four legendary goalies who make up his ultimate, all-time Mount Rushmore.

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When you are widely regarded as one of the finest shot-stoppers in modern football, narrowing down the greatest goalkeepers in history to a Mount Rushmore of just four names is no easy feat . Arsenal's gloveman David Raya was put directly on the hot seat during a rapid-fire question-and-answer session on GOAL FanZone, where he was challenged to deliver his definitive all-time quartet .

This lighthearted moment comes right on the heels of major career recognition for the Spaniard: according to official voting data published by FIFPRO, Raya earned a coveted debut spot in the 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11 after being chosen by 10,278 fellow professionals worldwide . Fresh off that milestone, the Arsenal star wasted little time in looking back at the legends who paved the path before him .

The modern sweeper-keeper and the Champions League titan

Faced with the prompt to instantly name four all-time greats, Raya opened his list with Bayern Munich's veteran sweeper-keeper Manuel Neuer . The German revolutionized the position over the last decade and a half with his adventurous positioning outside the penalty area, cementing a legacy that includes four previous FIFPRO World 11 inclusions .

Without skipping a beat, Raya immediately followed up by giving a nod to current Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois . As noted in historical tournament records by UEFA, the imposing Belgian has defined the modern Champions League era with masterclass displays on Europe's biggest stage, joining Neuer in modern goalkeeping royalty .

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The eternal Azzurri icon and Spain's 'San Iker'

Turning his attention toward classic footballing greatness, Raya selected Juventus and Italy icon Gianluigi Buffon as his third pick . Per FIFPRO archives, Buffon remains one of the most decorated goalkeepers in the organization's history, featuring across ten world shortlists and inspiring generations of goalkeepers with his commanding presence and longevity at the summit of European football .

To complete his pantheon, Raya stayed close to his roots by selecting Spanish World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas . Casillas stands as one of only ten goalkeepers to ever make the FIFPRO World 11 since its inception in 2005, boasting an astonishing five selections .

A Mount Rushmore carved in record time

Asked simply to "name four all-time greatest goalkeepers," Raya needed only a split second before delivering his verdict with absolute conviction: "Neuer, Courtois, Buffon, Casillas." While debates over the ultimate No. 1 will rage endlessly among supporters, Raya's rapid-fire quartet makes it clear that Arsenal's title-winning guardian holds both revolutionary modern pioneers and classic penalty-box commanders in equal, exalted esteem