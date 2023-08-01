David Raya edges closer to Arsenal! Brentford goalkeeper agrees personal terms with Gunners as clubs accelerate transfer talks

Patrick Allen
David Raya Brentford 2022-23Getty
ArsenalDavid RayaTransfersA. RamsdaleBrentfordPremier League

David Raya looks set for a move to Arsenal after agreeing personal terms with the Gunners, according to reports.

  • Raya's exit has looked likely all summer
  • Brentford signed Mark Flekken early on
  • Arsenal seem to have finally made ground in deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabrizio Romano has reported that the goalkeeper has agreed terms with Arsenal but it is still down to the clubs to hammer out a fee for the 27-year-old. Raya has been excellent in the Bees' goal since their promotion to the Premier League back in 2021, playing a big role in Brentford's consecutive mid-table finishes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Assuming Raya does complete the move to North London, questions will surely be asked of the position of Aaron Ramsdale who has been Arsenal's undisputed number one since his £30 million ($38.3m) move in 2021. Mikel Arteta could end up in a situation akin to that of a couple of years ago when Bernd Leno and Emiliano Martinez were both pushing to start in goal. Of course, Martinez would eventually leave for Aston Villa.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Raya Arsenal 2021GettyDavid Raya Thomas Frank 2023GettyMikel-Arteta(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR RAYA? Should the clubs reach an agreement over a fee, it's likely Raya will be playing his football at The Emirates this season.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

248814 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 98939Jude Bellingham
  • 26759Christopher Nkunku
  • 18296Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 19909Mason Mount
  • 10821Sandro Tonali
  • 30082Other
248814 Votes