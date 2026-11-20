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Jack Grealish is set to return to the Everton matchday squad for Monday night's Premier League encounter with Brentford. The Manchester City loanee has spent the last month frozen out of the first-team picture following a significant breach of club discipline.

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Grealish ends his period in the wilderness

Grealish has officially returned to the first-team setup at Hill Dickinson after serving a month-long exile. The playmaker took a significant step towards his full reintegration by featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Derby County last week, during the recent break from domestic action.

Moyes confirmed that the England international is now part of his plans for the upcoming visit of Brentford. 'He's back in training and back in and around the team,' the Scotsman told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

Managerial focus remains on the collective

In the wake of his suspension, Grealish took to social media to issue a public apology to the supporters and the club. While the gesture was well received by the Everton faithful on Instagram, Moyes remained typically stoic when asked about the player's online statement. 'I don't do social media but I've heard about it,' the former West Ham boss remarked when questioned on the apology.

Despite the high-profile nature of Grealish's absence, Moyes was keen to stress that no individual is bigger than the team. The winger has struggled to make an impact this season, having made six appearances across all competitions without scoring or providing an assist. When asked if the two had held private discussions to clear the air, he noted: 'We've just been getting on with our work. We've got a lot of other players who I need to put a lot of focus on as well, I can't just concentrate on one player.'

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Preparing for the Bees

The manager's priority remains on the collective output as the Toffees look to climb the Premier League table. 'I've been trying to make sure that everybody's getting the right preparation and getting ready for our next game against Brentford,' Moyes added.

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Everton have enjoyed an impressive Premier League campaign so far, sitting sixth in the table with 16 points, level with fifth-placed Chelsea and just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

A milestone for the Everton boss

The press conference also featured a moment of celebration for Moyes, who was honoured for his longevity at the club. Club captain James Tarkowski and former Everton midfielder Leon Osman presented the manager with a framed memento to mark his 593rd game in charge, a new record for the Merseyside outfit.

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Reflecting on the achievement, Moyes expressed his gratitude while remaining focused on the tasks ahead. 'It's something that I'm really thrilled about but, if I'm being honest, it's not something I really think about,' he admitted. 'I understand I've suddenly become the manager who's had more games at Everton than anybody before and that's a real honour and privilege to be put in that position.'