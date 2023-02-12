David de Gea claims Harry Maguire put in 'fantastic' display for Man Utd vs Leeds despite widespread social media criticism

Manchester United keeper David de Gea hailed Harry Maguire for a "fantastic" display against Leeds despite strong online criticism of the defender.

The centre-back has lost his starting spot

Came back into the team away at Leeds

Not everyone was happy with his efforts

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils managed to pick up a vital three points in the Premier League, keeping a clean sheet away at Elland Road in a 2-0 victory. Maguire played his first full 90 minutes in the league since January 3, having started the five previous games for United on the bench.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the win, De Gea told Sky Sports: "We knew if we keep a clean sheet, we win the game. So we did it. [We] fight until the end as a team.

"Players like H [Harry], he's not been playing as much as he can. He played today and he played fantastic. So that means the team is strong and we are really really happy."

Maguire added on his current role in the squad: "Winning the game is the most important, it's not about myself. I'm the captain of the team, I put the team miles before myself. Whether I'm playing or not I want the team to be successful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the win and the praise of his teammate, it seems not everyone was impressed with Maguire's display.

Indeed, a number of Twitter users took to social media to make it clear that they didn't have a whole lot of faith in the club captain during the game.

Twitter (@aobrien7)

Twitter (@MrTomMcDermott)

Twitter (@philblanche)

Twitter (@robharries83)

Twitter (@raymanjr)

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? Maguire will be hoping he has done enough to keep his place in the team for Barcelona's visit to Old Trafford on Thursday evening in the Europa League.