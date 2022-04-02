David Beckham in 'no pressure' joke as former Man Utd star gives son Romeo crossing advice

Romeo Beckham is still learning his trade as a footballer, but he has one of the best in the business to give him some vital tips.

The 19-year-old is signed to Fort Lauderdale CF, the reserve side of Inter Miami.

Father David is the owner of Inter and always keen to impart his wisdom to help Romeo develop his game.

What has been said?

"No pressure mate but just make sure you miss that first man," Beckham joked on Instagram as he shared a picture of Romeo crossing from the right-hand side in training.

The bigger picture

The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star knows a thing or two of course.

During his playing career he was known as one of the deadliest crossers around, both from open play and dead-ball situations.

He still sits 10th in the all-time Premier League assists rankings, having been credited with 80 during his time at United in the 1990s and 2000s.

Inter, meanwhile, could well use some of the Beckham magic, sitting currently rock-bottom of MLS' Eastern Conference with just one point from a possible 12.

