David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho & R9 – Former Real Madrid, AC Milan & Brazil star Kaka creates ultimate team-mate

Former Ballon d’Or winner Kaka has included David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo in his compilation of the perfect team-mate.

World Cup winner played alongside many greats

Has picked out their best qualities

Superstar performer is pieced together

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Real Madrid, AC Milan and Brazil star, who savoured World Cup glory with his country in 2002, has played alongside some of the finest talent to have ever graced a football field. With that in mind, he was blessed with an abundance of options when asked to piece together an ultimate colleague that boasts all of the finest traits from the collection of superstars that he has graced a field with at domestic and international level.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kaka told 90min of why five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, who joined Real Madrid alongside him in 2009, would be selected for his composure: “The way he can handle every situation and how complete he is as a football player, he is so composed.”

He added on picking the pace of Brazilian striking sensation R9: “O Fenomeno. What I saw him do on the field, for me, he's the speed.” Kaka went on to say of Ronaldinho’s dribbling ability: “It was incredible how fast he could think and dribble and find a solution for different situations in the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winner of the 2007 Ballon d’Or said of Beckham’s passing range – which he witnessed firsthand in Milan: “He was incredible, I don't think I have to say too much about that because his passing was really excellent.”

Kaka also selected prolific Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema for his ability to hit the back of the net, saying of the French frontman – who is departing Santiago Bernabeu in 2023: “The way that he can finish is truly incredible.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The rest of Kaka’s ultimate team-mate includes the professionalism boasted by fellow countryman Cafu and the intelligence and work rate of former Milan colleagues Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso. The technique of Clarence Seedorf gets the nod in that department and Rossoneri icon Paolo Maldini is chosen for his leadership skills.