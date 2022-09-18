David Alaba: Real Madrid star gives back to Nigeria

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has donated an ultra-modern bio-degradable toilet facility at the Ogere Remo community in Ogun State, Nigeria.

WHAT HAPPENED? Although he represents Austria at international level, Alaba has given back to Nigeria in his bid to support the Federal Government of Nigeria’s initiative to end open defecation – especially in his native home in Ogere.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabira-Erewa has lauded this initiative by the three-time Champions League winner via her social media handle: “David Alaba, a big thanks for the facility donated by the David Alaba Foundation at Kara Market, Ogere Remo, Ogun State to support FGNs move to end open defecation.”

She also hinted that the 30-year-old is planning something big for the development of Nigerian football: “David is also planning a football training centre in Nigeria.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Born to a Nigerian prince - who worked as a DJ and rapper - Alaba has won everything possible at club level, lifting the Champions League trophy three times, the Bundesliga 10 times and La Liga once.

WHAT ELSE? Alaba’s donation is a big boost to the West African county who has been given the hosting rights for the 2022 World Toilet Summit by the Founder of the World Toilet Organization.

IN TWO PHOTOS



Getty

Getty Images



DID YOU KNOW: Alaba was chosen to be on the cover of FIFA 15 and FIFA 16 in Austria next to Lionel Messi.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALABA? Real Madrid and Alaba travel to Metropolitano Stadium for their crunch La Liga away fixture against Atletico Madrid.