Daniel Jinadu: Nigerian and West Ham United starlet reveals Premier League dream

The Nigeria youth international was recently handed his first professional contract and has set himself a target of playing in the English top-flight

West Ham United goalkeeper Daniel Jinadu has revealed his desire to play in the Premier League in future.

The Nigerian youngster recently signed his first professional contract with the Hammers after delivering convincing showings in the youth setup.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper arrived at the London Stadium in January 2018 and made four appearances for the U18s in the 2019-20 season.

The 18-year-old has also had an opportunity to train with the Hammers U23 side and the club’s first-team goalkeepers as well as England international Joe Hart during his loan spell with the side.

Jinadu, who represented Nigeria at the 2019 U17 World Cup, is excited with his development at the London Stadium and revealed his ambitions of playing in the English top-flight.

“I was absolutely ecstatic to sign. It’s what I’ve been working for, for so many years, since I was seven and started playing football in goal. I was just so happy for that big moment to finally arrive,” Jinadu told the club website.

“My family and everyone have made so many sacrifices to allow me to get to the position I’m in now, so it made me feel so good to make them proud in this way.

“I can’t wait to just get out on the pitch and show what I’ve got, show the fans what I can do. I’ll rest myself and then go again next season.

“Next season, I’d hopefully just like to keep developing as a goalkeeper – developing my skills, my resilience, my mentality – as well as just get more game time under my belt.

“I’m dreaming big: my dream is to play in the Premier League one day, so I just hope to one day set foot on the pitch in the top-flight, and if I keep working hard, hopefully, it will come true.

“Being at the Academy was quite different from what I’d experienced before, the way they do things, but I’ve really developed in that way.

“I trained with goalkeepers such as Joe Hart and Adrian, and in the Under-23s with Nathan [Trott] and Joseph [Anang]. At such a young age, that really helped me learn and develop – I took something from each of them and just how good they are.

“When I first came and trained with Joe, I was like, ‘Wow, I used to watch you on TV!’ and then, suddenly, I was training with him. He was really nice, encouraging me and helping me develop. It’s just been a really good experience.

“In the Academy, [goalkeeping coaches] Billy Lepine and Jerome John have been excellent to me ever since I first arrived. They always help me in different ways, helping me do extras, practice my kicking, as well as sitting down and giving me honest criticism after my games, which has helped me improve.”

Jinadu had an opportunity to train with the West Ham’s first-team during their pre-season in Switzerland and has continued to relish the experience.

“My personal highlight so far was going to the Switzerland training camp with the first team last summer,” he added.

“Actually having that elite experience of going on pre-season with them, seeing how it’s done, how rigorous and how hard-working they are, and the quality of all the players… having that experience was really good for allowing me to see what it’s actually like playing at that top level.

“You have to be on it in training all the time. It was a really big learning experience for me.”