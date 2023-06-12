Dani Alves denied jail exit as Spanish court labels ex-Barcelona star 'flight risk' amid sexual assault allegations

Former Barcelona and Brazil full-back Dani Alves has again been denied bail as the investigation into a sexual assault allegation continues.

The 40-year-old was arrested back in January 2023 over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30, 2022. The accusation saw his contract with Mexican side Pumas UNAM terminated, as Alves was detained without bail.

The Barcelona court have denied repeated requests from the Brazilian's defence that he be freed on bail while the investigation continues. One such refusal came as early as February, with the most recent coming last month.

It was ruled again on Monday that Alves will remain in jail, after review of footage put forward by the defence showing alleged flirting with the accuser. However, this evidence was dismissed, after the court ruled that flirting should not "in any way justify an eventual sexual assault".

Alves remains in custody and has reportedly been declared a flight risk, despite the defence being willing to give up the his passports and agree to a tracking device.

Claims that he and his family had plans to live in Barcelona were dismissed by the court, after it was found that his children were only registered as residents a few weeks ago.

Alves continues to deny any wrongdoing, claiming that the sex with the woman in question was consensual. A trial date has still not been set.