Daka strike unable to save Leicester City from falling against AFC Bournemouth

Patson Daka's goal was not enough to help Leicester City who fell 2-1 away at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Daka scored first

It was Daka's third goal this season

Bournemouth won 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED: The Zambia international was at the right place to tap in a rebound after 10 minutes and hand his team the lead.

It happened to be the only goal in the first half as both teams squandered good chances to score.

In the 67th minute, the hosts pulled level after Philip Billing fired the ball into the roof off the net from close range.

The winner came four minutes later courtesy of Ryan Christie who pounced on a loose ball in the danger zone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Daka has now scored three goals and provided an assist in eight Premier League matches. Last season, the attacker scored five goals and managed to get three assists under his name.

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced with 10 minutes to go but did not make an impact.

Saturday's loss means the Foxes might drop to the bottom of the table if Nottingham Forest avoid defeat on Monday against Aston Villa.

THE VERDICT: With his current form, Daka can surpass his last season's tally in terms of goals and assists.

However, Brendan Rodgers has to come up with a way of helping the team get out of the relegation zone.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Leicester.

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DAKA: The Zambia international might be involved next weekend as the Foxes host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.