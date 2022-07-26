Daka focusing on 'short-term' targets at Leicester City

The Zambia international hopes to build on his momentum as the Foxes continue their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign

Patson Daka is delighted with his pre-season form at Leicester City ahead of the commencement of the new season.

The Zambia international was on song as the Foxes silenced Derby County 3-1 in Saturday’s pre-season friendly.

Netting his third goal of pre-season, the former Salzburg forward leads the club’s individual goalscoring chart across the friendlies, albeit level with Harvey Barnes.

Article continues below

After a sluggish 2021-2 campaign, Daka is looking to improve on his tally of 11 goals in 38 games in his season in England.

“I set targets – long-term and short-term – so for now it’s focusing on the short-term targets that I have,” he told the club website.

“During this pre-season, I am going step by step, and looking at the goals I have set, I am getting there each and every day. I am really happy so far with the way things are going.

“But I’m glad that we managed to get a few goals in. The fans really made it interesting. It felt like it was a Premier League game, the atmosphere was really great. I’m just happy that we’ve at least given our fans something to smile about.

“It was great for everyone, not only for me. You can see that we are not at our very best, we are still trying to reach our best. I think it’s a great step for us to build on and we’re heading in the right direction. We needed it.”

The 23-year-old continued: “It’s always a great feeling (to score), it builds your confidence as a player and I’m just happy that I was on the scoresheet again.

“It was a great pass from [Papy] Mendy, so I just had to make sure that I finished it and I’m glad that it was a great goal at the end of it.

“We spoke about it yesterday in training. I just told him, when you get the ball, just look up and I will be ready to run. I’m glad that he remembered, so when he got it, he looked at me and it was the perfect ball.”

Daka would be aiming to add to his goal tally when Leicester City square up against Sevilla in the final fixture on July 31 before the campaign begins.