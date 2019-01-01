Daka fires Liverpool warning with Salzburg goal against Swarovski Tirol

The Zambian continued with his rich goal scoring form as he inspired Die Mozartstadter past Thomas Silberberger’s men on Saturday evening

Patson Daka netted his 13th Austrian Bundesliga goal in Salzburg’s 5-1 decimation of Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

The 21-year-old put his side ahead after three minutes before Erling Haland doubled the lead six minutes later thanks to Masaya Okugawa’s assist.

Okugawa added another goal for Salzburg in the 34th minute to ensure a comfortable 3-0 lead at half-time.

In the second half, the hosts continued their scoring splurge with captain Andreas Ulmer helping Takumi Minamino for Die Mozartstadter’s fourth goal.

Ulmer capped an imposing display with the fifth goal after 82 minutes, while Stefan Hager’s strike three minutes later proved a mere consolation.

Daka was replaced by compatriot Enock Mwepu in the 76th minute, while Ghana’s Majeed Ashimeru came in for Minamino 14 minutes into the second half.

The win keeps Salzburg at the summit of the Bundesliga log with 43 points after 17 games.

The Zambian would be hoping to maintain his scoring form when his team welcomes Liverpool to Red Bull Arena for Tuesday’s Champions League game.

Victory for Jesse Marsch’s men in the Group E showdown will guarantee them a place into the next round of the tournament.