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Book Czech Republic vs South Africa Tickets
Celine Abrahams

How to buy Czech Republic vs South Africa tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Mercedes-Benz Stadium information & more

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World Cup
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P. Schick
T. Soucek
L. Foster
T. Mokoena

Here’s how you could see the likes of Patrik Schick, Tomáš Souček, Lyle Foster, and Teboho Mokoena in World Cup action

Czech Republic travels to the South for a pivotal Group A encounter against South Africa in what promises to be a crucial second-round fixture of the World Cup 2026.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Czech Republic vs South Africa, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Czech Republic vs South Africa at the World Cup 2026?

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World Cup - Grp. A
Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Czech Republic World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 12 2026

South Korea vs Czech Republic

Akron Stadium, Zapopan

Tickets

June 18 2026

Czech Republic vs South Africa

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

June 25 2026

Czech Republic vs Mexico

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Tickets

South Africa World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 11 2026

Mexico vs South Africa

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Tickets

June 18 2026

Czech Republic vs South Africa

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

June 25 2026

South Africa vs South Korea

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Tickets

How to buy Czech Republic vs South Africa tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Czech Republic vs South Africa tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Czech Republic vs South Africa match in Atlanta, entry-level prices are currently a primary focus for fans on a budget. As both teams compete in a crucial Group A encounter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, demand is expected to be steady, particularly from the large international communities in the Southeast.

Currently, the cheapest official tickets are available for approximately $120 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium. On the secondary market, entry-level "get-in" prices have been seen starting around $450 to $600 as the tournament progresses.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $120 – $450
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $950
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,000 – $2,200
  • Hospitality/VIP: $3,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Atlanta is a major travel hub and this match represents a vital step for both nations' knockout stage ambitions, local and traveling demand is expected to be significant. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Georgia venue, officially designated as Atlanta Stadium (and known commercially as Mercedes-Benz Stadium) for the tournament, is a masterwork of architectural innovation and the first professional sports stadium in North America to achieve LEED Platinum certification.

Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, it features a one-of-a-kind retractable roof composed of eight translucent, triangular panels that move simultaneously to create the visual effect of a camera aperture opening and closing. 

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a tournament capacity of approximately 75,000 seats. 

Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in the USA, tickets on the marketplace may be listed above face value due to dynamic market demand.

For a pivotal Group A encounter like Czechia vs South Africa at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, current secondary market demand for this specific fixture has seen entry-level prices start around $120 to $200 through official channels, with resale values often higher.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app, which is available for download starting mid-May. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode that appears a few hours before kick-off.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain the necessary travel authorization or are denied entry into the United States, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. Most international fans traveling from South Africa will require a B1/B2 visitor visa. Czech citizens may be eligible for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) under the Visa Waiver Program if their trip is 90 days or less. You should apply for these well in advance, as interview wait times can vary. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through.

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