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England team-mates Curtis Jones and Djed Spence shared a hilarious disagreement over the iconic Grand Theft Auto video game franchise on their way to Inter training. The midfielders clashed over their favourite instalments of the series the euphoria surrounding the release of GTA 6.

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Inter stars clash over GTA

Jones and Spence were caught in an amusing disagreement during an Inter training session. The England internationals debated the best game in the famous Grand Theft Auto franchise. A clip of the lighthearted exchange quickly circulated on social media.

It showcased the strong bond between the two players as they made their way out to the training pitch on Wednesday. Inter shared the video as part of a wider trend sweeping across Serie A clubs. Italian teams have been creating online content to celebrate the official release of GTA 6 on Thursday, November 19.

'Get out of here'

The debate started when a club media representative asked the players to name their favourite instalment in the historic video game series. Jones was quick to offer his own top picks.

“GTA San Andreas, that was the first one I played, or five because it’s the latest one, before six comes out" the former Liverpool midfielder explained to the camera.

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Spence, who recently returned to Italy following international duty with England, was walking just a few steps behind his team-mate. He quickly chimed in with his own list, stating: “San Andreas, four, five, Vice City.”

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Vice City sparks training ground debate

Spence's inclusion of the classic 2002 title Vice City immediately sparked a fierce reaction from his club colleague. Jones could not believe the selection.

"What?! Vice City? Get out of here," Jones shouted back in response. The amusing interaction highlighted the contrasting gaming preferences within the Inter dressing room.

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Focus returns to Serie A action

The Inter squad will now put down their controllers and turn their full attention back to domestic duties. The team are preparing for their next crucial Serie A fixture following the November international break.