'The culture has changed' - Erik ten Hag delighted with Man Utd development since taking over

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says the culture has changed at Old Trafford since he took charge of the club in the summer.

Man Utd beat Fulham 2-1

Score last-gasp winner

Ten Hag happy with improvements

WHAT HAPPENED? The Man Utd boss has hailed the improvements that have been made this season at Old Trafford after seeing his side beat Fulham 2-1 in their final fixture before the World Cup. Teenager Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to net a stoppage-time winner, and Ten Hag says the goal showed the improved mentality within his squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think we have a base. We're going in the right direction, the culture has changed. The attitude has changed and that's good. We have also improved," he said. "We have got a better mentality and you saw that today with the winner in the last minute.We are now united, we have togetherness. The dressing room, the staff, the directors, the whole club and the fans. I'm really happy with that development."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag does appear to be making progress, with his team heading into the World Cup break in fifth place in the table but just three points behind Tottenham in fourth. Man Utd are also five points better off in the Premier League than they were after 14 games played last season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United have won more away Premier League games in London than any other side visiting a team in the capital in the competition’s history (77).

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils return to action in December with friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis. Man Utd's first competitive fixture after the World Cup is against Burnley in the EFL Cup on December 20.