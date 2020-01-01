Cudjoe: Ghana midfielder signs new Sky Blue deal

The Black Queens star has agreed to a contract extension with after a productive initial short spell with the American club

Jennifer Cudjoe has signed a new deal with American National Women's Soccer League side Sky Blue.

The Ghana international has been a revelation since joining Sky Blue on a short contract in June, playing a huge part in their 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup semi-final finish for the first time since 2013.

During her initial spell, the ex-Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves star featured in six matches and started four times for Freya Coombe's team and has agreed on terms to extend her stay by a further season.

“I am excited to continue my journey with Sky Blue,” Cudjoe told the club website.

“This is a dream for me, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity they gave me. I want to thank each of my teammates for welcoming me with open arms and helping me grow as a player.

"I am going to give my all to the Club and work harder to help achieve our goal.”

The hardworking midfielder completed 128 passes with an 80.5% completion rate during her 368 minutes in the Challenge Cup.

And head coach Coombe, when asked about Cudjoe's extension, said: "I am really pleased to have Jennifer continue with the team following her successful debut at the Challenge Cup.

“Jennifer eats, sleeps, and breathes football. Her enthusiasm is infectious in the team.

"She brings a different dimension to the midfield and I look forward to helping her continue on the next step of her incredible journey.”

With her extension, the Northeastern State University graduate will aim to build on her fine outing with Sky Blue in the coming season.