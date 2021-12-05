CS Sfaxien vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Kenyan champions Tusker will face a tall order when they take on CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in their Caf Confederation Cup return leg play-off fixture at Stade Taieb Mhiri on Sunday.

The Brewers complicated their chances of reaching the group stage after failing to beat the visiting side in the first leg as they played out a 0-0 draw at Nyayo Stadium last Sunday.

Tusker have always struggled to get positive results when playing against North African sides especially away from home.

Recently they suffered a 5-0 aggregate defeat against Zamalek of Egypt in a Champions League tie to drop to the Confederation Cup.

After securing a 1-0 defeat in the first leg meeting at Nyayo Stadium, Tusker suffered a 4-0 trouncing in Alexandria.

Game CS Sfaxien vs Tusker Date Sunday, December 5, 2021 Time 20:00 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position CS Sfaxien squad Goalkeepers Aymen Dahmen, Sabri Ben Hsan, and Mohamed Hedi Gaaloul. Defenders Abderrahman Toure, Nour Zamen Zammouri, Hamdi Sallami, Mohamed Nasraoui, Mohamed Amine Hamrouni, and Houssem Dagdoug. Midfielders Hussein Ali Al-Saedi, Walid Karoui, Mohamed Ben Ali, Naby Camara, Aymen Harzi, Chadi Hammami, Malik Raiah, Abdallah Amri, Achref Habbassi, Ghaith Maaroufi, Fares Marzouki Neji, Alaa Ghram, Wael Telili, Haroun Ben Amer, Oussema Bahri, Jassem Hamdouni, and Ghassen Berdiaa. Forwards Malick Evouna, Firas Chaouat, Ismail Diakhite, Hichem Nekkache, and Hazem Haj Hassen.

Sfaxien's Italian head coach Giovanni Solinas was elated with the outcome of the first leg and promised to finish the tie back home.

“We are happy with the result because we know it is still balanced but the good thing is we are returning to play at home and it means we have the advantage,” Solinas told GOAL after the first leg clash.

Naby Camara, who troubled the Tusker defenders during the game at Nyayo, will most likely earn another start, along with Mohammed Salih Ali.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen was impressive during the game after replacing regular Mohamed Hedi Gaaloul and he will likely keep his starting role too.

Probable XI for CS Sfaxien: Dahmen, Kouakou, Camara, Ghram, Ben Ali, Harzi, Dagdoug, Hamrouni, Chaouat, Haj Hassen, Nasraoui.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker will head into the game without left-back Hillary Wandera, who was injured during the first leg.

The former Nzoia Sugar defender suffered a dislocated elbow and was treated on the pitch before being taken to a Nairobi hospital, but he was left out of the travelling squad for the return leg.

Tusker coach Robert Matano still believes they have a good chance to advance to the group stage at the expense of Sfaxien.

“I saw they [Sfaxien] also have many weaknesses that we can exploit in the second leg, especially in their defence. They are weak and were back-peddling on most occasions,” Matano told GOAL.

“So we will know how to handle them; remember they will be the ones under pressure because of playing at home and not us. We will be comfortable with any draw, or win; what we want to avoid is losing.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Bwire, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Momanyi, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.