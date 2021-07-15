Crystal Palace’s Vieira will make Ayew, Zaha & Eze better players – Haibeh

The Ocean Stars’ manager believes the new Eagles manager would affect the African stars' career positively at Selhurst Park

Patrick Vieira will make Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, and Wilfried Zaha better players at Crystal Palace, according to Somali national team manager Said Abdi Haibeh.



The Arsenal legend, who was formerly manager of Nice until his dismissal in December last year, will take charge of the south London outfit on a three-year deal.



During his playing career, the 45-year-old made his name as one of the game's greatest midfielders during a decade-long spell with the Emirates Stadium giants.

In a chat with Goal, the Ocean Stars’ leading figure believes that Vieira’s arrival at the Selhurst Park will augur well for the African trio he inherited from Roy Hodgson.

“All these Africans are very good players and also some of the best players Crystal Palace have,” Haibeh told Goal.

“When you look at Eze who came from Queens Park Rangers, he is really top talent.

“I think Vieira will definitely influence them and he would make all of them better players. That's my opinion.

“Zaha has got the sparkle to take on players as well as Ayew who is a good goal scorer if he is assisted well.

“So, I believe he would impact all three of them in a good way. The players would like to see somebody who has done it on the pitch to be on the sideline and give them advice.”

Article continues below

Vieira began his coaching career with New York City FC in Major League Soccer before heading to the French elite division.



While suggesting that an arduous challenge awaits the 1998 World Cup winner in England, Haibeh expects him to succeed. He went a step further revealing his appointment means for African coaches.

“That is a good move for Patrick [Vieira] and Crystal Palace. Vieira managed New York City for two good seasons then Nice and helped them qualify for the Europa League,” he continued.

“This job is a big challenge for him knowing that the Premier League is one of the toughest leagues in the world. However, with the experience he had as a player, I believe he will do well.



“For African coaches, his appointment would send them a big positive message. Vieira is an African born in Senegal and was well established in the Premier League as a player.



“Now, he is back to the Premier League as a manager and that is a huge thing for African coaches.



“He has automatically become a big role model to them and I hope all African coaches can look forward to someday manage in the Premier League.”