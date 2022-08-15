Crystal Palace's Zaha matches personal record with strike against Liverpool

Wilfried Zaha matched his Crystal Palace record with a goal against Liverpool in Monday’s Premier League outing.
Having found the net against the Reds, the African forward becomes the first Eagles player to score in two different English topflight matches against Liverpool at Anfield.
1 - Wilfried Zaha is the first Crystal Palace player to score in two different Premier League matches versus Liverpool at Anfield (also in May 2015). Countered. #LIVCRY pic.twitter.com/XElFNP5ohQ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2022
