Crystal Palace's Vieira lauds 'fighter' Zaha despite intimidation in win over Aston Villa

The French tactician was impressed with the way the Ivory Coast international conducted himself in the win against Steven Gerrard's side

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is impressed with the way Wilfried Zaha played in the team's 3-1 win against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international scored a brace while the third goal came from Jean-Philippe Mateta. Ollie Watkins got on the scoresheet for Villa.

Saturday's triumph was also the first time the Eagles had collected maximum points this season after a 2-0 loss against Arsenal in the campaign's opener followed by a 1-1 draw at Anfield against Liverpool.

Zaha was also on target in the draw against the Reds.

"I loved his performance [against Aston Villa] and don’t want him to change; he is a fighter," Vieira said as quoted by the club's website.

"When it’s tough he puts his sleeves up and is going into the fight. [On Saturday] he was really good, really good for the team – worked well and defended well from the front. That allowed us to win the ball high up the field and create those chances."

On some occasions, Villa defenders were all over the 29-year-old in their bid to frustrate him and his manager was satisfied with the way his star man conducted himself.

"I think this is what he has to expect. The quality of his talent makes it really difficult for the opponent and sometimes they target him like they did [on Saturday]," Vieira continued.

"I want him to be calmer but at times it’s really difficult. The referee was quite good... and that allowed him to stay into the game and play as well as he did."

The Arsenal legend also lauded his charges for their performance which handed them their first win of the 2022/23 campaign.

"I'm really pleased, delighted. We had a really good performance... We went through a difficult period but we remained calm, determined and competed well," Vieira concluded.

"At times we played some really good football today so I’m really pleased with the quality and attitude we showed [on Saturday].