Crystal Palace’s Ayew extends impressive Premier League run against Arsenal

Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew extended his impressive goalscoring record against Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Ghana international got his side’s second goal as the Eagles overcame the Gunners 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

DR Congo prospect Jean-Philippe Mateta had given the home team a 16th minute after he was teed up by Joachim Andersen before Ayew doubled the advantage eight minutes later.

The 30-year-old controlled a sumptuous Andersen through ball before curling past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Following his latest effort – his second of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign – the former Swansea City forward has now scored four times against Arsenal, his joint-best tally against any opposition in the tournament.

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew has scored four Premier League goals against Arsenal, his joint-best tally against an opponent in the competition (also 4 v Watford and West Ham).👀👏 pic.twitter.com/FlknObyEpw — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) April 4, 2022

He also boasts the same number against Watford and West Ham United.

Overall, Ayew has scored 28 goals in 196 English elite division matches since making his debut in the 2015-16 campaign at Aston Villa.

In the keenly contested derby, the Ghanaian lined up in the attack alongside Cote d’Ivoire’s Wilfried Zaha and Mateta.

That combo proved too strong for the visitors as they were down by two goals in the first half.

Zaha denied Mikel Arteta’s men a chance to come back with his effort from the penalty mark in the 74th minute.

After impressing for 76 minutes, Ayew was substituted for Odsonne Edouard, while Mateta and Cheikhou Kouyate were replaced by James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic respectively.

Speaking after the game, manager Patrick Vieira disclosed that the great atmosphere at Selhurst Park inspired his team against the Gunners.

“It’s a huge advantage,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports after the game per Palace website.

Article continues below

“The club, the atmosphere of the fans…the DNA of the football club is all about supporting the team.

“When we play at home we really feel that support, and it allows us to really perform. We went through a really difficult period in the game, especially in the second half, and they had a couple of chances.

“But we kept defending well. [The] players were tired, but the big difference of course was the atmosphere and the fans being behind the players.”

Crystal Palace are next in Premier League action against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.