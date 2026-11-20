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Crystal Palace are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Chelsea to bring coach Bernardo Cueva into Thomas Frank's new backroom setup. Following Frank's appointment earlier this week, the Eagles are moving fast to reunite the Danish manager with several trusted former colleagues from his Brentford days.

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Palace near agreement for Chelsea coach Cueva

Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal with Chelsea to appoint Bernardo Cueva to new head coach Thomas Frank's backroom team, according to BBC Sport. Having taken over at Selhurst Park on a two-and-a-half-year contract earlier this week, Frank has made reuniting with his former Brentford colleague a top priority.

Negotiations between the two London clubs over Cueva's release are at an advanced stage, with an agreement now considered imminent. Should the paperwork be finalised in the coming hours, the Mexican coach is expected to report for duty at Palace's training ground on Thursday morning.

A broader first-team role under Frank

Although Cueva built his reputation in English football as a dead-ball specialist, he will take on a wider brief at Selhurst Park. Palace intend to install him as an assistant first-team coach rather than limiting his duties solely to set-piece routines.

The move reunites Cueva with Frank, under whom he flourished after joining Brentford as a tactical statistician in the 2020-21 campaign. Reflecting on Cueva's impact upon his departure from west London in 2024, Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: "Bernardo has done a fantastic job for us over the last four seasons. His first season ended with promotion to the Premier League, and he has played a key role in us now achieving four successive Premier League seasons."

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Trophy-winning spell at Stamford Bridge

Cueva moved to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2024-25 season to replace Anthony Barry, bringing prior experience from Mexican club Guadalajara and Norway's national team. At Chelsea, he oversaw set-piece preparation and restarts while helping the Blues secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

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His stint in west London also yielded major silverware, with Cueva forming part of the coaching staff that lifted both the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Now, he prepares to trade Stamford Bridge for a fresh Premier League challenge in south London.

Frank assembling trusted allies at Selhurst Park

Cueva is not the only familiar face set to join Frank's new-look coaching setup at Palace. England assistant Justin Cochrane and Denmark fitness coach Chris Haslam are both lined up to arrive, having previously worked alongside Frank at Brentford.

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While Tottenham Hotspur blocked an approach for Swedish coach Andreas Georgson, existing Palace coach Paddy McCarthy and goalkeeping coach Andy Quy—another former Brentford ally—will remain on board as Frank shapes his squad for the matches ahead.