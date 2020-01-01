Cryspus: Express FC seal signing of goalkeeper from Tooro United

The Red Eagles have unveiled their first signing after bringing on board a keeper ahead of the new season

Express FC have unveiled the signing of goalkeeper Kusiima Cryspus from Tooro United.

The club has confirmed the arrival of the keeper on their official website by stating: “Express have on Monday, August 10, announced the signing of goalkeeper Kusiima Cryspus on a two-year deal.

“The 24-year-old who was formerly at Tooro United will be looking to battle for the number one jersey alongside mainstay Matthias Muwanga.”

On signing for the Red Eagles, Cryspus said: “I am very happy to join this great club and I can’t wait to get started.”

Kusiima’s arrival is a boost to the goalkeeping department which needed backup in case any of the goal minders picked up a long term injury.

The custodian becomes the first of many signings to come for Express ahead of the new season which is scheduled to start on October 17.

In a recent interview, Express boss Wasswa Bbosa admitted he was expecting a competitive 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

"We all know clubs are re-organizing themselves and that they will be competitive next season," Bbosa told reporters.

"But actually if anything, we have already done our homework on all the teams. So I would say we are braced up for any team that will come our way."

The six-time league champions finished the abandoned league in the ninth position with 31 points, after managing nine wins, four draws, and 12 losses.

Bbosa was appointed at the club at the expense of the sacked George Ssimwogere. After steering the team from the relegation zone to a ninth-place finish, he was rewarded with a three-year contract.

Bbosa is also keen to make Express a competitive side in the country, able to challenge their rivals in the top-flight among them KCCA FC, Vipers SC, and SC Villa.

"We want to bring the team to the level where it will be competing for trophies," the experienced tactician said.

"Express is a well-known traditional club. She is a big brand that does not need to be in relegation dogfights. I promise the fans that we are ready to do anything that will make this club great again.

"Before I left Express it was performing well and in good positions and I hope and believe that it's where we are going. We are working on so many things to ensure that we revamp Express. This is a big club with a rich history so it should aim for big things."

After the 2019/20 struggles, the Wankulukuku-based side went on to release 18 players who they felt were surplus to requirements.



Those released were Tonny Kyamera, Joshua Adea, Mohammed Yiga, Emmanuel Bafoe, Martin Kizza, Joseph Zziwa, Hamis Batega, Andrew Kiwanuka, David Kakeeto, Hamdan Nsubuga, Axel Konan, Lawrence Kigonya, Dennis Sserukwaya, Peter Mutebi, Isaac Doka, Shafiq Avemah, Baker Lukooya and Idris Kabonge.