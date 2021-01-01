Cruyff optimistic on Messi’s future at Barcelona but admits ‘only he has the answer’

The son of Blaugrana legend Johan believes an Argentine icon has been hinting at an extended stay, but no new contract has been agreed as yet

Lionel Messi is yet to commit to a new contract at Barcelona, but Jordi Cruyff has been encouraged by future hints coming out of the Argentine’s camp.

A six-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to head towards free agency at Camp Nou, but Joan Laporta has been elected as the club’s new president and future planning can begin in earnest once more.

Thrashing out fresh terms with Messi will sit at the top of any to-do list, with Barca refusing to give up on discussions with their talismanic captain.

What has been said?

Cruyff, the son of Blaugrana legend Johan, is reluctant to speculate on the final outcome of a long-running saga, but he does see Messi remaining committed to the collective cause for now.

A man who saw a return to Catalunya mooted during the presidential election campaign has told Cadena Ser when quizzed on what a mercurial South American will decide to do: “I don't know. I think there is only one person who can answer it, who is the person involved.

“The fact that he was pictured at Camp Nou with his son [casting his vote for the presidency], the way he celebrated the comeback against Sevilla ... that comes from within.

“It is speculating more than anything else because only he has the answer.”

When will Messi make a decision on his future?

The 33-year-old has been free to speak with clubs outside of Spain since January.

No talks have been held, with Messi making it clear that he will not be rushing into a big career call.

Goal has learned that he will wait until the end of the 2020-21 before deciding what to do next.

Barca will hope to have an agreement in place by then, preventing an all-time great from severing ties with the only club side he has represented in a remarkable career to date.

The likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are, however, said to be keeping a close eye on events at Barca and could look to swoop in if an exit door that was slammed shut in 2020 is allowed to swing open 12 months on.

Can Barcelona convince Messi to stay?

Success on the field over the next couple of months could help to influence Messi’s decision.

Barca face a mammoth task in trying to overturn a 4-1 deficit against PSG in the last-16 of the Champions League, but other routes to major silverware remain open.

A final berth has been booked in the Copa del Rey, following an epic comeback against Sevilla in the semi-finals of that competition, while Atletico Madrid’s lead at the top of La Liga has been cut to three points.

Article continues below

Ronald Koeman, who has faced plenty of questions this season, may yet deliver on his remit and help to keep Messi in his current surroundings.

“A month ago who would have thought that Barcelona would be where they are today: in the cup final, it seemed that La Liga was over and now it is super alive,” Cruyff added on Barca’s ambition heading towards a thrilling climax to the 2020-21 campaign.

Further reading