Cristiano Ronaldo shows off £92k 'Heart of CR7' luxury watch that has 26 white diamonds

Cristiano Ronaldo was gifted a diamond-encrusted green watch worth £92,000 at the launch of his new range of timepieces.

Ronaldo gifted £92k watch

Marks launch of new CR7 collection

Striker is becoming the face of Saudi Pro League

WHAT HAPPENED? To mark the opening of Jacob & Co's new store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the company held a launch event that was attended by Ronaldo – now plying his football trade in the country for Al-Nassr. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker showed off one of brand's luxury watches.

According to the Daily Mail, the green watch Ronaldo was pictured wearing features 26 white diamonds and is worth £92,000. It also depicts his trademark 'Siu' celebration on the back. The watch Ronaldo showed off is named the 'Heart of CR7 Baguette' and is one of four watches in his collection - with the most expensive worth £119,00 ($145,000).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the latest in a series of endorsements Ronaldo had done through his glittering career. The Portuguese forward is estimated to have the biggest earnings in world football, with his contract at Al Nassr reportedly worth in excess $200m per year.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Next up on the pitch for Ronaldo is clash with Al Ta'ee as Al-Nassr attempt to get back in the box seat for the Saudi Pro League title. They currently trail league leaders Al Ittihad by five points with four games remaining.