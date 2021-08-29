What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Pep Guardiola's teams?

The Portuguese star has played 16 matches against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona and Bayern Munich...

After a gap of 12 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United leaving Serie A giants Juventus. The Red Devils made a bid to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford, where he played between 2003 and 2009, for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).

During his last stint at Man United, Ronaldo won three Premier Leagues, one FA Cup, two League Cups and a Champions League title. He also won a host of individual awards namely the Ballon D'Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year award.

Now with Ronaldo in their ranks, Manchester United will hope to end their city rivals Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League in recent times. Since former FC Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola joined them, the Cityzens have won three Premier League titles in the last five seasons, four League Cups and one FA Cup.

Being a Real Madrid player from 2009 to 2017, Ronaldo has a long history of facing Pep Guardiola who used to coach Madrid's fierce rivals FC Barcelona from 2008 to 2012. The Portuguese talisman faced the Spanish mastermind on several occasions in Spain and also met him twice in the Champions League when Guardiola managed Bayern Munich.

In fact, the very first time Ronaldo and Guardiola came face-to-face was in Ronaldo's last match in his first stint at Manchester United. The English giants had faced Guardiola's Barcelona in the final of the 2008/09 Champions League and lost 0-2.

One of the best players in the world, Ronaldo has an incredible record against almost any opposition he has faced in his long career, but when it comes to facing Guardiola, the star player does not enjoy a great record. So far in his career, Ronaldo has faced a Guardiola on 16 occasions and has managed to win just four times and has lost on eight occasions. In those 16 matches, he has managed to score seven times.

The two Manchester rivals are set to meet each other for the first time in the ongoing 2021/22 season on November 6 at the Old Trafford and Ronaldo will look to better his record against Pep Guardiola.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Pep Guardiola's teams?