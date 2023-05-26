Cristiano Ronaldo's public show of affection for Georgina Rodriguez extinguishes rocky relationship rumours as she jets off to 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo's public display of love for Georgina Rodriguez on her Instagram page seemingly puts an end to the rumours that they'd fallen out.

WHAT HAPPENED? The supermodel made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the French drama Last Summer (L'Ete dernier) at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. However, while she was preparing for the event at Hotel Martinez she shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen on her balcony before later enjoying lunch inside. Ronaldo jumped into the comment section and placed three heart emojis to show his love for Rodriguez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spanish TV programme Socialite claimed there was trouble in paradise as Ronaldo was "fed up" with Rodriguez after the latter spent hours shopping in a Riyadh mall. It was even speculated that the pair might tread separate paths soon given the alleged rift. However, Rodriguez responded by stating "only idiots" believe gossip while Ronaldo posted a romantic picture along with the caption, "Cheers to love". Even Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, insisted that the speculation was "all lies" and the latest public display of affection by the Portugal international is another affirmation that the pair is still going strong.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be back in action against Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, with Al-Nassr three points behind Al-Ittihad at the top of the table, with just two games remaining. It's unclear what Ronaldo will do when the season ends, although press reports that he is unhappy in Saudi Arabia have been denied, with the suggestion being he will stay put for the 2023-24 season.