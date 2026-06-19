Cristiano Ronaldo or Raphinha for your World Cup team? Fans give their verdict and it isn't close

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has started, a lot of the debates are already in full swing. And few questions cut deeper than this one: Raphinha or Cristiano Ronaldo, who would you rather have in your team right now?

When GOAL's FanZone posed that question to a group of fans, four of the five came out swinging for Barcelona's Brazilian winger. Only one stood alone in Ronaldo's corner, and what unfolded was the kind of raw, unfiltered football argument that the internet was built for.

"Why? Why is it Ronaldo, man?" came the opening shot, barely a second into the debate.

The lone Ronaldo supporter wasn't backing down.

"It's Cristiano Ronaldo," he replied, as if the name alone should end the discussion.

But the Raphinha camp wasn't buying it. "It's just the name," one fan hit back — and that single line cut straight to the heart of the argument.

The four-on-one quickly sharpened when the Raphinha supporters landed what they felt was an unanswerable point: "One guy is playing in the Saudi league, the other guy is playing for Barcelona."

It was a clean, surgical blow. Ronaldo, at 41 years old, is in the twilight of his career at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Raphinha, 29, is the reigning La Liga winner with Barcelona, fresh off one of the most decorated individual seasons of his career. The contrast in context couldn't be starker, especially heading into a World Cup.

The Ronaldo backer, however, reached for the bigger picture.

"This one guy played 25, 30, 50 years better football than Raphinha," he argued, gesturing toward the totality of CR7's legendary career.

The Raphinha fans weren't letting it slide.

"But we're talking about this season," two of them said, almost in unison.

It was the right response — and they knew it. A World Cup is played in the present tense, not the archive.

Then came the moment the Ronaldo supporter arguably misjudged the room. In a bid to hammer home his point, he declared: "The GOAT Raphinha seasons not better than the worst Ronaldo season."

There was a pause.

Then the lead Raphinha fan repeated it back — slowly, with a raised eyebrow and a grin that said everything — mocking the very idea of Raphinha being called the GOAT as a counterargument to Ronaldo's legacy. The room shifted. The debate was over.

"Put the fries in the bag, man."