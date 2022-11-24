Cristiano Ronaldo next club: Ex-Man Utd forward set to get mega Saudi Arabia offer that will make him 'face of 2030 World Cup bid'
- Portuguese forward released by United
- All-time great is now a free agent
- Continues to attract interest from Middle East
WHAT'S HAPPENING? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has, in the wake of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised prominent figures from United’s past and present, seen a lucrative contract at Old Trafford ripped up. He is now a free agent, with the 37-year-old expected to make a decision on his next move once another bid for global glory with Portugal at the 2022 World Cup has come to a close.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo did attract admiring glances from the Middle East over the summer, when making a first push for the exits in Manchester, and The Telegraph claims that interest is to be rekindled.
AND WHAT'S MORE: It has been suggested that the legendary frontman, who snubbed an offer from Al-Hilal worth over £125 million-a-year ($151m) a few months ago, will be presented with more lucrative terms that will also allow him to become the face of a Saudi bid to win hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese superstar has also been linked with clubs in England and America, while a return to his roots at Sporting has been speculated on, but no official announcement has been made as yet regarding his future intentions.
