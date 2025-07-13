Cristiano Ronaldo’s generous side! ‘Wonderful human being’ CR7 bought iPhones & Apple Watches for every team-mate & member of staff at Real Madrid

Kiko Casilla has revealed that “wonderful human being” Cristiano Ronaldo once bought iPhones and Apple Watches for everyone at Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo spent nine record-shattering years at Santiago Bernabeu between 2009 and 2018. In that time he scored 450 goals and registered 131 assists through 438 appearances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

CR7 helped the Blancos to two La Liga titles, four domestic cup wins, four Champions League crowns and three Club World Cups. He cemented his legacy as an all-time great while competing against eternal rival Lionel Messi.

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT CASILLA SAID

Ronaldo has often been accused of being narrow-minded, with focus locked on being the best that he can be, but Casilla has explained how the Portugal international is a class act on and off the pitch.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper told El After de Post United: “He's a phenomenon, a wonderful human being who helps even the last youngster coming up from the academy. Ask him for anything and he'll give it to you.

“When we went to the United States for pre-season, he bought all the staff, including physiotherapists, security guards, and other team members, the latest iPhone and Apple Watch. These are things he doesn't mention himself because there's no point bragging about it. He's a person who likes to help or thank everyone around him with those gestures.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Casilla added on Ronaldo being a team player who always has the best interests of the collective at heart: “When [Zinedine] Zidane arrived, with the presence he had and everything he represented, Cristiano Ronaldo and [Karim] Benzema stepped up so as not to let him down.”

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus. He returned to Manchester United for a troubled spell in 2021 and is now on the books of Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr - with the most lucrative contract in world football being extended there in a deal that will take CR7 beyond his 42nd birthday.