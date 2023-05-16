Cristiano Ronaldo scores fifth penalty of the season as Al-Nassr beat Al-Tai to keep Saudi Pro League title race alive

Cristiano Ronaldo kept alive Al-Nassr's faint title hopes by tucking away his fifth penalty goal of the season on Tuesday.

Ronaldo opens scoring in 2-0 win

Fires in fifth penalty of season

Al-Nassr three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad

WHAT HAPPENED? With the Saudi Pro League heading towards a close for the 2022-23 season, Al-Nassr are doing everything they can to pile the pressure on Al-Ittihad in the hope that they can capitalise on any potential slip up from the league leaders. Ronaldo scored his 13th Pro League goal of the season from the penalty spot in an eventual 2-0 victory over Al-Tai.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr have lost twice to Al-Ittihad since Ronaldo completed a surprise move to the club in January, denting the club's hopes of lifting the Pro League title for the first time since 2018-19. Despite finding himself boiling over in frustration several times since heading to the Middle East, Ronaldo has managed to maintain a prolific edge.

Anderson Talisca put the seal on the victory with a goal in the 80th minute, on a night where their title rivals drew with Al-Hilal.

WHAT NEXT? Both Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad have three games left to play, and with just three points and no goal difference now separating the two sides gunning for the title, everything is still to play for.